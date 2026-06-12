SNS Properties & Leasing standalone net profit declines 76.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 80.77% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of SNS Properties & Leasing declined 76.19% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 80.77% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 80.77% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.