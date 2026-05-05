Sobha consolidated net profit rises 124.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 60.23% to Rs 1987.84 crore

Net profit of Sobha rose 124.77% to Rs 91.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.23% to Rs 1987.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1240.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 104.26% to Rs 193.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.52% to Rs 5190.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4038.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.