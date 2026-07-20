Sobha consolidated net profit rises 273.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.03% to Rs 1278.15 croreNet profit of Sobha rose 273.35% to Rs 50.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.03% to Rs 1278.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 851.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1278.15851.93 50 OPM %6.072.80 -PBDT97.4842.31 130 PBT69.1218.65 271 NP50.8513.62 273
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