Sobha consolidated net profit rises 273.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.03% to Rs 1278.15 crore

Net profit of Sobha rose 273.35% to Rs 50.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.03% to Rs 1278.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 851.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1278.15851.936.072.8097.4842.3169.1218.6550.8513.62

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