Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sobha Ltd Surges 2.71%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.14%

Sobha Ltd has added 10.21% over last one month compared to 17.25% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.98% rise in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd gained 2.71% today to trade at Rs 1479.75. The BSE Realty index is up 1.14% to quote at 7030.18. The index is up 17.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd increased 2.02% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 1.45% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 6.77 % over last one year compared to the 6.58% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has added 10.21% over last one month compared to 17.25% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.98% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2711 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5465 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1732.45 on 22 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1131.1 on 02 Apr 2026.

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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