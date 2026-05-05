Sobha rose 3.29% to Rs 1,485.60 after the company reported a 124.8% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.84 crore on a 60.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,987.84 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 116.6% YoY to Rs 121.76 crore in Q4 FY26.

Sales value stood at Rs 2,039 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 30% YoY. Average price realization stood at Rs 15,268 per sq ft. The sold area stood at 1.33 million sq. ft. in Q4 FY26, up 18% YoY. The launched saleable area was 3.31 million sq. ft. during the quarter.

Collections for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 1,990 crore, registering an 11% QoQ growth and a 26% YoY increase. Total collections for FY26 reached Rs 7,798 crore. On a full-year basis, the company's net profit increased 104.3% to Rs 193.41 crore on a 28.5% rise in revenue to Rs 5,190.50 crore in FY26 over FY25. Jagadish Nangineni, managing director, Sobha, said, We are pleased to close the fiscal year on a high note, with our Q4 performance reflecting SOBHA's improving operating excellence in all metrics and businesses, with our unique backward-integrated execution model. These are achieved with complete focus on delivering SOBHA-quality products to our customers with high reliability, transparency, and integrity.

The One SOBHA team is aligned with the growth objectives of the company, which is today on a strong foundation. As we transition into FY 27, our focus is squarely on sustaining this upward trajectory. We have planned significant launches across cities, featuring a strong pipeline of projects designed to meet the aspirations of modern homeowners. The structural demand for premium housing remains resilient, and with our execution excellence, strategic land bank, and disciplined capital structure, we firmly believe we are in the best position to capture the growth opportunities. Meanwhile, the board recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share (face value Rs 10) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming AGM, along with a pro-rata dividend on partly paid-up shares.