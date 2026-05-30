Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit declines 25.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.92% to Rs 81.50 crore

Net profit of Sobhagya Mercantile declined 25.20% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.92% to Rs 81.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.92% to Rs 22.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.83% to Rs 232.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.