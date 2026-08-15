Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit declines 27.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.93% to Rs 41.37 croreNet profit of Sobhagya Mercantile declined 27.40% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.93% to Rs 41.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales41.3752.32 -21 OPM %14.3614.91 -PBDT5.537.61 -27 PBT5.457.53 -28 NP4.085.62 -27
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