Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit declines 27.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.93% to Rs 41.37 crore

Net profit of Sobhagya Mercantile declined 27.40% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.93% to Rs 41.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.41.3752.3214.3614.915.537.615.457.534.085.62

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