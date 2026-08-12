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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sofcom Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sofcom Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Sofcom Systems reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.040 0 OPM %-150.000 -PBDT-0.06-0.03 -100 PBT-0.06-0.03 -100 NP-0.06-0.03 -100

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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