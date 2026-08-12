Sofcom Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Sofcom Systems reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.040-150.000-0.06-0.03-0.06-0.03-0.06-0.03

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