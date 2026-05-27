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Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit rises 5925.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 50.29% to Rs 46.59 crore

Net profit of Softtech Engineers rose 5925.00% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.29% to Rs 46.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 277.10% to Rs 4.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.53% to Rs 132.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales46.5931.00 50 132.9095.25 40 OPM %21.4215.23 -24.2223.38 - PBDT9.944.85 105 31.7619.61 62 PBT4.080.55 642 8.933.27 173 NP2.410.04 5925 4.941.31 277

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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