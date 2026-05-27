Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit rises 5925.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.29% to Rs 46.59 crore

Net profit of Softtech Engineers rose 5925.00% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.29% to Rs 46.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 277.10% to Rs 4.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.53% to Rs 132.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.