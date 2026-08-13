Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit rises 9.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.21% to Rs 33.28 croreNet profit of Softtech Engineers rose 9.47% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.21% to Rs 33.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.2827.01 23 OPM %27.2227.32 -PBDT8.717.36 18 PBT1.871.71 9 NP1.040.95 9
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