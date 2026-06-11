Solar Energy Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 10.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.50% to Rs 4628.40 crore

Net profit of Solar Energy Corporation of India declined 10.55% to Rs 138.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 154.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.50% to Rs 4628.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4226.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.26% to Rs 578.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 501.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.48% to Rs 18446.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15185.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.