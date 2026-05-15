Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 69.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.90% to Rs 3052.75 crore

Net profit of Solar Industries India rose 69.95% to Rs 547.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 322.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.90% to Rs 3052.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2166.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.70% to Rs 1677.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1209.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.47% to Rs 9837.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7540.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.