Solara Active Pharma Sciences consolidated net profit rises 55.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.57% to Rs 381.60 croreNet profit of Solara Active Pharma Sciences rose 55.04% to Rs 16.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 381.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 319.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales381.60319.15 20 OPM %16.2417.87 -PBDT43.0234.10 26 PBT16.3110.52 55 NP16.3110.52 55
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