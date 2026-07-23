Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solara Active Pharma Sciences consolidated net profit rises 55.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Solara Active Pharma Sciences consolidated net profit rises 55.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 19.57% to Rs 381.60 crore

Net profit of Solara Active Pharma Sciences rose 55.04% to Rs 16.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 381.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 319.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales381.60319.15 20 OPM %16.2417.87 -PBDT43.0234.10 26 PBT16.3110.52 55 NP16.3110.52 55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chennai Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1031.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 18.03% in the June 2026 quarter

PTC Industries receives design and development order from DRDO

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 206.67% in the June 2026 quarter

PVR INOX rises after turning profitable in Q1; reports net cash position

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story