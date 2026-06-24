Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solarium Green Energy bags contract worth Rs 186.52 cr

For a 50 MW solar power project in Maharashtra

Solarium Green Energy has received a Letter of Award (LOA) dated 22 June 2026, as a sub-contractor, for execution of End-to-End Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works, including Three (3) Years of Operation and Maintenance (O&M) services, for a 50 MW AC/65 MW DC Solar PV Power Project in the State of Maharashtra, awarded under a project of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO). The total order value is approximately Rs 186.525 crore exclusive of GST.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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