Solarium Green Energy bags Rs 187-cr solar EPC order in Maharashtra

Solarium Green Energy jumped 6% to Rs 190 after the company secured a solar EPC order worth Rs 186.53 crore for a 50 MW AC/65 MW DC solar photovoltaic (PV) power project in Maharashtra.

The order has been awarded under a project of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO), with Solarium Green Energy acting as a subcontractor. The contract includes end-to-end engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works, along with operation and maintenance (O&M) services for a period of three years.

The contract entails turnkey execution of the solar power project and post-commissioning O&M services. The EPC execution schedule will be governed by the definitive agreement to be executed between the parties. The company stated that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity. The contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.