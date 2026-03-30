Solarworld Energy Solutions bags Rs 314-cr BESS EPC order from NTPC

Solarworld Energy Solutions announced that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from NTPC for a battery energy storage system (BESS) project worth approximately Rs 314.26 crore.

The contract pertains to BESS implementation (Lot-1) with an awarded capacity of 132 MW / 264 MWh at the Solapur Super Thermal Power Station. The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the BESS project. The project is scheduled to be completed within 15 months from the date of commencement.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity. The company clarified that the promoter and promoter group have no interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.