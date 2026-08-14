Solarworld Energy Solutions consolidated net profit declines 26.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 146.81% to Rs 168.42 crore

Net profit of Solarworld Energy Solutions declined 26.41% to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 146.81% to Rs 168.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 68.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.168.4268.246.5612.6514.7517.6612.8517.499.5012.91

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