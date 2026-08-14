Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStock to WatchLeap India ShareSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solarworld Energy Solutions consolidated net profit declines 26.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Solarworld Energy Solutions consolidated net profit declines 26.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:14 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 146.81% to Rs 168.42 crore

Net profit of Solarworld Energy Solutions declined 26.41% to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 146.81% to Rs 168.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 68.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales168.4268.24 147 OPM %6.5612.65 -PBDT14.7517.66 -16 PBT12.8517.49 -27 NP9.5012.91 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 7.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 61.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tarmat consolidated net profit rises 121.74% in the June 2026 quarter

GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

Next Story