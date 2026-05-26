Solarworld Energy Solutions consolidated net profit rises 419.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 235.47% to Rs 591.81 crore

Net profit of Solarworld Energy Solutions rose 419.70% to Rs 49.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 235.47% to Rs 591.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 176.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.35% to Rs 120.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 152.61% to Rs 1376.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 544.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.