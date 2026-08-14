Solex Energy consolidated net profit declines 66.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.47% to Rs 260.82 croreNet profit of Solex Energy declined 66.98% to Rs 7.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.47% to Rs 260.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 259.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales260.82259.61 0 OPM %11.1115.89 -PBDT21.3137.29 -43 PBT11.1233.02 -66 NP7.9824.17 -67
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