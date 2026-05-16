Solex Energy consolidated net profit rises 304.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 248.09% to Rs 885.53 crore

Net profit of Solex Energy rose 304.40% to Rs 57.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 248.09% to Rs 885.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 254.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 131.57% to Rs 96.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 144.34% to Rs 1618.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 662.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.