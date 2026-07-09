Solex Energy gains on securing Rs 628-cr order for supply of solar PV modules

Solex Energy jumped 5.39% to Rs 1,051.80 after it has received a work order from a leading independent power producer for the manufacture and supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules worth Rs 628.37 crore.

The order involves the supply of N-Type TOPCon 615 Wp/620 Wp Glass-to-Glass (G12R) solar PV modules. The modules are scheduled to be supplied between October 2026 and March 2027.

The company said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and pertains to the manufacture and supply of solar PV modules. The contract includes G12R TOPCon photovoltaic modules rated at 615 Wp and 620 Wp.

Solex Energy confirmed that neither the promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, nor the order does not fall under related party transactions. Gujarat-based Solex Energy has been operating in the solar industry since 1995 and manufactures photovoltaic modules from its automated facility in Gujarat while also providing EPC solutions across utility, commercial and industrial solar segments. The companys consolidated net profit surged 304.4% to Rs 57.91 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 14.32 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 248.1% to Rs 885.53 crore during the quarter, from Rs 254.40 crore in the corresponding period last year.