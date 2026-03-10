Solex Energy jumps after MNRE lists 3.78 GW module capacity under ALMM

Solex Energy rose 5.45% to Rs 886.70 after the company said its solar module manufacturing capacity of 3.78 GW has been enlisted under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The approval covers the company's manufacturing facility located at Tadkeshwar on the KimMandvi Road in Surat, Gujarat. The plant has been listed with an annual solar photovoltaic module manufacturing capacity of 3,782 MW, reflecting the companys ongoing expansion in domestic solar manufacturing.

The ALMM listing includes several high-efficiency bifacial N-Type TOPCon solar modules with power ratings of up to 625 Wp. These modules are designed to deliver higher efficiency and improved performance for large-scale solar power projects.

The company said inclusion in the ALMM framework ensures that its modules meet the quality, reliability and domestic manufacturing standards mandated by the Government of India for solar projects supported under public procurement and government programmes. Dr. Chetan Shah, chairman and managing director of Solex Energy, said, "The expansion of our manufacturing capacity under MNREs ALMM framework reflects the strong and growing demand for Solexs high-quality solar modules across the market. At Solex, we continuously invest in advanced manufacturing capabilities to scale our production and support our customers with reliable, high-efficiency solar solutions. This capacity expansion reinforces our commitment to strengthening Indias domestic solar manufacturing ecosystem while accelerating the transition towards clean and sustainable energy."