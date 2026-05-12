Solid Stone Company consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.59% to Rs 9.06 crore

Net profit of Solid Stone Company rose 50.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.59% to Rs 9.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.76% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.01% to Rs 25.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.