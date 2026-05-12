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Solid Stone Company consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 18.59% to Rs 9.06 crore

Net profit of Solid Stone Company rose 50.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.59% to Rs 9.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.76% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.01% to Rs 25.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.067.64 19 25.7427.68 -7 OPM %16.4514.53 -16.2414.38 - PBDT0.830.60 38 2.112.14 -1 PBT0.510.42 21 0.831.22 -32 NP0.300.20 50 0.500.83 -40

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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