Solid Stone Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.29% to Rs 5.03 croreNet profit of Solid Stone Company remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.29% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.035.67 -11 OPM %15.9014.29 -PBDT0.380.37 3 PBT0.060.05 20 NP0.040.04 0
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