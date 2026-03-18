Solix Technologies partners with Symbiosis Medical College for Women

To establish a Center of Excellence (CoE) in New Drug Development and Drug Repurposing

Solix Technologies (an affiliate of TechNVision Ventures) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Symbiosis Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation (SCE) in collaboration with Symbiosis Medical College for Women (SMCW,), to establish a Center of Excellence (CoE) in New Drug Development and Drug Repurposing.

The MoU was formalized during TAL HealthFest 2026, reinforcing the commitment of both institutions to advance innovation at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, biomedical research, and translational medicine.

The Center of Excellence aims to integrate:

Computational intelligence and Al-driven in-silico modeling Molecular validation frameworks In-vivo translational research

The initial focus areas will include: