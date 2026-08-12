Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit declines 98.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 49.16% to Rs 268.63 crore

Net profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries declined 98.91% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 49.16% to Rs 268.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 528.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.268.63528.385.5713.3110.6867.112.1558.380.4642.06

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