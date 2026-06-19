Shiva Texyarn Ltd, RRIL Ltd, Industrial Investment Trust Ltd and Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 June 2026.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd, RRIL Ltd, Industrial Investment Trust Ltd and Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 June 2026.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd lost 12.71% to Rs 74.95 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66741 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd crashed 10.02% to Rs 148.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 221 shares in the past one month. RRIL Ltd tumbled 8.68% to Rs 18. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38525 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11678 shares in the past one month. Industrial Investment Trust Ltd fell 8.63% to Rs 127.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10346 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8176 shares in the past one month.