Som Distilleries & Breweries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 55.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 46.66% to Rs 180.81 crore

Net loss of Som Distilleries & Breweries reported to Rs 55.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 22.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.66% to Rs 180.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 338.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.22% to Rs 9.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.80% to Rs 1229.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1442.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.