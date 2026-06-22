Som Distilleries slips after Excise Dept rejects license application for Bhopal unit

Som Distilleries & Breweries declined 4.47% to Rs 71.99 after the Excise Department rejected the company's application for grant of the excise license for its Bhopal plant for FY27.

The company had submitted detailed replies and supporting submissions in response to the show cause notice issued by the Excise Department. However, the Company believes that the explanations and materials placed and the court order on record do not appear to have been adequately considered.

The management is actively engaging with all stakeholders and evaluating appropriate measures to mitigate the impact of the order on business operations.

The company said it is presently pursuing various legal remedies and is taking all necessary steps with a view to restoring the manufacturing license at the earliest.