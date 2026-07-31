Soma Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1284.88% to Rs 28.39 crore

Net profit of Soma Textiles & Industries declined 23.97% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1284.88% to Rs 28.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.28.392.057.75-114.152.372.502.352.362.763.63

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