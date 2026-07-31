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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Soma Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Soma Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.97% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 1284.88% to Rs 28.39 crore

Net profit of Soma Textiles & Industries declined 23.97% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1284.88% to Rs 28.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.392.05 1285 OPM %7.75-114.15 -PBDT2.372.50 -5 PBT2.352.36 0 NP2.763.63 -24

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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