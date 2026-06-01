Soma Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit rises 1933.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1213.18% to Rs 50.82 crore

Net profit of Soma Textiles & Industries rose 1933.33% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1213.18% to Rs 50.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.82% to Rs 9.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 752.27% to Rs 80.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.