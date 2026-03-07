Soma Textiles & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.94 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4647.46% to Rs 28.01 crore

Net profit of Soma Textiles & Industries reported to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4647.46% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.28.010.591.04-327.121.24-1.371.21-1.451.94-0.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News