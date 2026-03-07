Soma Textiles & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.94 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4647.46% to Rs 28.01 croreNet profit of Soma Textiles & Industries reported to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4647.46% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales28.010.59 4647 OPM %1.04-327.12 -PBDT1.24-1.37 LP PBT1.21-1.45 LP NP1.94-0.34 LP
