Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 242.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.73% to Rs 744.20 croreNet profit of Somany Ceramics rose 242.72% to Rs 35.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.73% to Rs 744.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 601.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales744.20601.47 24 OPM %11.588.01 -PBDT78.3237.37 110 PBT49.7811.39 337 NP35.5410.37 243
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