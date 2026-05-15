Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 77.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.02% to Rs 811.97 crore

Net profit of Somany Ceramics rose 77.23% to Rs 37.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.02% to Rs 811.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 765.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.16% to Rs 81.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.81% to Rs 2770.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2643.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.