Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit declines 34.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.82% to Rs 17.29 crore

Net profit of Somi Conveyor Beltings declined 34.44% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.82% to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.38% to Rs 5.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.49% to Rs 100.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.