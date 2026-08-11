Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 40.47% to Rs 15.62 crore

Net profit of Somi Conveyor Beltings declined 50.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 40.47% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.15.6226.249.608.421.261.960.801.620.601.20

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