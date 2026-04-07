Sona BLW Precision Forgings achieves two significant milestones

Manufactures 500 million differential gears and 10 million differential assemblies since its inception

Sona BLW Precision Forgings achieved two significant production milestones. The company has successfully manufactured 500 million differential gears and 10 million differential assemblies since its inception, marking another important milestone in its journey and reinforcing its position as a key global driveline solutions provider.

Sona Comstar designs and manufactures differential assemblies, precision-forged differential gears and other driveline components for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, and Off highway Vehicles. The company is among the leading global manufacturers of differential assemblies for BEVs and continues to strengthen its presence across conventional and electric mobility platforms.

According to company estimates, Sona Comstar held an estimated 8.7% global market share in differential gears in CY25, up from 4.5% in 2019, reflecting its growing global relevance and deepening customer relationships. Sona Comstar began production of precision-forged differential gears at its Gurugram plant in 1999, followed by its Pune facility in 2005. Over the years, the company has steadily expanded its manufacturing capabilities and strengthened its position as a trusted supplier of high-precision driveline components to customers across global markets. The company crossed the production milestone of 100 million gears in 2013 and 200 million gears in early 2018. Production thereafter accelerated, with the next 100 million gears being manufactured in three years, and the 400 million milestone achieved within a further two and a half years. The achievement of 500 million differential gears, with the most recent 100 million produced within the last two years, reflects the company's sustained growth momentum, expanding scale, and continued customer demand for its products.