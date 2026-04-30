Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 16.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.42% to Rs 1257.50 crore

Net profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 16.94% to Rs 191.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.42% to Rs 1257.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 864.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.48% to Rs 640.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 601.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.48% to Rs 4449.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3546.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.