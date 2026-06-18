Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd soars 0.32%, up for fifth straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is quoting at Rs 603.15, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.17% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% drop in NIFTY and a 13.95% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 603.15, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24117.25. The Sensex is at 77266.23, up 0.14%. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has risen around 4.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26724.4, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.69 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 604.15, up 0.35% on the day. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is up 26.17% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% drop in NIFTY and a 13.95% drop in the Nifty Auto index.