Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd soars 2.66%, Gains for third straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is quoting at Rs 584.45, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.81% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% gain in NIFTY and a 25.3% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 584.45, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has added around 19.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26084.55, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.97 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 585.45, up 2.78% on the day. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is up 30.81% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% gain in NIFTY and a 25.3% gain in the Nifty Auto index.