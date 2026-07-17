Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd spurts 2.47%, rises for third straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is quoting at Rs 700.3, up 2.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.97% in last one year as compared to a 2.7% fall in NIFTY and a 13% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 700.3, up 2.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 24294. The Sensex is at 77994.28, up 1.05%. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has added around 15.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26767.55, up 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.52 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 704.6, up 2.63% on the day. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is up 45.97% in last one year as compared to a 2.7% fall in NIFTY and a 13% fall in the Nifty Auto index.