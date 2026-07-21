Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd spurts 2.48%, gains for five straight sessions

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is quoting at Rs 732.3, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.84% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% fall in NIFTY and a 13.39% fall in the Nifty Auto.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 732.3, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24172.8. The Sensex is at 77442.96, down 0.34%. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has added around 17.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27028.35, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.92 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 732.55, up 2.03% on the day. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is up 54.84% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% fall in NIFTY and a 13.39% fall in the Nifty Auto index.