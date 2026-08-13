Sonal Adhesives standalone net profit declines 48.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.72% to Rs 27.52 croreNet profit of Sonal Adhesives declined 48.89% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.72% to Rs 27.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales27.5228.29 -3 OPM %3.133.25 -PBDT0.600.88 -32 PBT0.260.57 -54 NP0.230.45 -49
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