Sonal Adhesives standalone net profit declines 48.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.72% to Rs 27.52 crore

Net profit of Sonal Adhesives declined 48.89% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.72% to Rs 27.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.27.5228.293.133.250.600.880.260.570.230.45

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