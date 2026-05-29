Sonal Adhesives standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.61% to Rs 34.23 crore

Net profit of Sonal Adhesives rose 30.77% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 34.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.16% to Rs 1.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 126.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 110.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.