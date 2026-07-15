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Sonam standalone net profit rises 127.27% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 75.98% to Rs 66.52 crore

Net profit of Sonam rose 127.27% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 75.98% to Rs 66.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales66.5237.80 76 OPM %7.686.77 -PBDT4.752.47 92 PBT4.041.78 127 NP3.001.32 127

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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