Sonam standalone net profit rises 127.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 75.98% to Rs 66.52 croreNet profit of Sonam rose 127.27% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 75.98% to Rs 66.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales66.5237.80 76 OPM %7.686.77 -PBDT4.752.47 92 PBT4.041.78 127 NP3.001.32 127
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