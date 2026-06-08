Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sonam standalone net profit rises 70.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sonam standalone net profit rises 70.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 101.30% to Rs 63.61 crore

Net profit of Sonam rose 70.59% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 101.30% to Rs 63.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.64% to Rs 7.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.49% to Rs 170.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales63.6131.60 101 170.76103.81 64 OPM %8.908.89 -8.4111.63 - PBDT4.942.82 75 13.0011.36 14 PBT4.292.15 100 10.228.68 18 NP2.901.70 71 7.326.33 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Haria Exports reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Hem Holdings & Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Libas Consumer Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

India's forex reserves rise to $682.32 billion

First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story