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Sonata Software appoints Hariprasad Rebala as Chief AI Officer

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Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 10:52 AM IST
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Sonata Software today announced the appointment of Hariprasad Rebala (Hari) as Chief AI Officer.

In his role, Hari will lead Sonata's end-to-end AI-led business transformation, shaping and executing the company's AI strategy across offerings, service delivery, platforms, capabilities, ecosystem, and partnerships. His focus will be on driving AI-led business outcomes and AI-native delivery, helping enterprises translate AI adoption into enterprise velocity and measurable business value.

Hari brings more than three decades of experience spanning IT services, enterprise technology and the startup ecosystem. Most recently, he served as Chief of AI Solutions and Growth at a deep-tech AI startup, and earlier co-founded Forfend, where he helped build IoT and conversational AI platforms. He has also held senior leadership roles at (erstwhile) Mindtree, Capgemini, and Wipro, where he scaled businesses, built industry practices and led large transformation programs, particularly across Banking and Financial Services.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

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