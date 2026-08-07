Sonata Software consolidated net profit declines 1.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.59% to Rs 3279.10 croreNet profit of Sonata Software declined 1.12% to Rs 108.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 109.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 3279.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2965.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3279.102965.18 11 OPM %5.215.38 -PBDT165.52178.79 -7 PBT137.09152.71 -10 NP108.11109.34 -1
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