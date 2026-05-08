Sonata Software consolidated net profit rises 21.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.10% to Rs 2536.19 crore

Net profit of Sonata Software rose 21.36% to Rs 130.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.10% to Rs 2536.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2617.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.35% to Rs 464.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 424.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.36% to Rs 10701.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10157.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.