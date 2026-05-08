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Sonata Software consolidated net profit rises 21.36% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 3.10% to Rs 2536.19 crore

Net profit of Sonata Software rose 21.36% to Rs 130.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.10% to Rs 2536.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2617.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.35% to Rs 464.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 424.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.36% to Rs 10701.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10157.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2536.192617.20 -3 10701.2410157.25 5 OPM %8.236.60 -6.936.79 - PBDT227.12173.78 31 794.37695.15 14 PBT201.74150.75 34 690.11573.66 20 NP130.50107.53 21 464.39424.67 9

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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