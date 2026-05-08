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Sonata Software surges after Q4 PAT climbs 25% QoQ to Rs 130 cr

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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Sonata Software rallied 6.81% to Rs 289.50 after the company reported 25.05% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 130.50 crore despite a 17.67% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 2536.19 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 21.36% while revenue from operations fell 3.1% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed stood at Rs 170.17 crore in Q4 FY26, up 20.87% QoQ and up 12.88% YoY. EBITDA stood at Rs 208.7 crore, registering the growth of 4.2% QoQ.

Revenue from domestic product & services stood at Rs 1,759.2 crore, down 25% QoQ.

In International IT Services segment, revenues for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 779.2 crore, up 5.5% QoQ. In USD terms, revenue stood at $82.4 million and remained largely flat sequentially. However, in constant currency (CC), revenue witnessed a 0.6% QoQ growth.

On annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 9.35% to Rs 464.39 crore on 5.36% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,701.24 crore in FY26 oer FY25.

Rajsekhar Datta Roy, CEO-designate of Sonata Software said: We won 2 large deals in Q426 and remain confident on Sonatas growth momentum, by becoming the strategic partners to our clients to enable the AI modernization journey. We will continue to invest in AI capabilities and partnerships, to further accelerate our pivot to AI.

Sujit Mohanty, MD & CEO of Sonata Information Technology, said: This quarter, we achieved strong performance in our core cloud platform offerings. We successfully acquired new clients for our cloud services and data protection solutions business areas. We realized YoY growth from key accounts.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended final dividend of Rs 4.15 per equity share on a face value Re 1 for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026.

Sonata Software is primarily engaged in the business of providing Information Technology (IT) Services and Solutions to its various customers in the United States of America, Europe, Middle East, Australia and India.

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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